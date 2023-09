Chinese Premier Li Qiang attends a meeting with U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China July 18, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Pool/File Photo

China's Premier Li Qiang will attend a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) being held 5-8 Sept, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

While at the summit, Li will attend several meetings, including the East Asia Summit and a key meeting that includes Japan and South Korea.