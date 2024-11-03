China's Premier Li Qiang to speak at import expo in Shanghai

03 November, 2024, 11:30 am
Last modified: 03 November, 2024, 11:35 am

Leaders from Malaysia, Uzbekistan, Slovakia, Kazakhstan, Mongolia and Serbia are among those expected for the opening ceremony and other events at the seventh import expo, which runs from Tuesday to Saturday in Shanghai

Chinese Premier Li Qiang attends the 27th ASEAN-China Summit at the National Convention Centre in Vientiane, Laos, October 10, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo
Chinese Premier Li Qiang attends the 27th ASEAN-China Summit at the National Convention Centre in Vientiane, Laos, October 10, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

China's Premier Li Qiang will deliver remarks at the opening ceremony of this week's China International Import Expo, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Sunday, as Beijing seeks to show the faltering economy is open for business.

Leaders from Malaysia, Uzbekistan, Slovakia, Kazakhstan, Mongolia and Serbia are among those expected for the opening ceremony and other events at the seventh import expo, which runs from Tuesday to Saturday in Shanghai, the foreign ministry said.

Launched by President Xi Jinping in 2018, the expo this year is an opportunity to showcase China's opening up and reform agenda, as the world's second-largest economy faces growing global trade barriers and domestic challenges.

As China tries to transform its economy, it is grappling with the United States and Europe over key industries including semiconductors and electric vehicles.

The European Union plans to send representatives to the country soon for more negotiations regarding price commitments in their ongoing EV tariff dispute.

