China's population expected to start to shrink before 2025

China

Reuters
25 July, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 25 July, 2022, 08:57 am

Related News

China's population expected to start to shrink before 2025

China is battling to reverse a rapid shrinkage in natural population growth as many young people opt not to have children due to factors including the high cost and work pressure

Reuters
25 July, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 25 July, 2022, 08:57 am
Children play at a playground inside a shopping complex in Shanghai, China June 1, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
Children play at a playground inside a shopping complex in Shanghai, China June 1, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

China's population has slowed significantly and is expected to start to shrink ahead of 2025, the state backed Global Times reported, citing a senior health official.

Birth data released late on Sunday showed that the number of new births in 2021 was the lowest in decades in several provinces.

The number of births in central Hunan province fell below 500,000 for the first time in nearly 60 years, the Global Times said. Only China's southern Guangdong province has had more than 1 million new births, it said.

China is battling to reverse a rapid shrinkage in natural population growth as many young people opt not to have children due to factors including the high cost and work pressure.

China's population is expected to start to shrink in 2021-2025, the Global Times said, citing Yang Wenzhuang, head of population and family affairs at the National Health Commission.

A change in China's laws last year to allow women to have three children has not helped, with many women saying the change comes too late and they have insufficient job security and gender equality.

Top News / World+Biz

china / Population

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Accessories to boost your office productivity

Accessories to boost your office productivity

16m | Brands
Khan Sarwar Murshid and Nurjahan Murshid. Photo: Courtesy

Uttarsury: Remembering the ideals, and the people, that brought us here

31m | Panorama
‘The import-dependent energy master plans did not really work out’

‘The import-dependent energy master plans did not really work out’

2h | Interviews
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pull off a bold and elegant look with statement jewellery

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

How is FC Barcelona tackling its financial crisis

46m | Videos
Photo: TBS

Bangladesh to benefit from depleting wheat prices

51m | Videos
Future of the country depends on gas supply and global economy

Future of the country depends on gas supply and global economy

51m | Videos
Türkiye aims to double trade with Bangladesh to $2b

Türkiye aims to double trade with Bangladesh to $2b

51m | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

6
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case