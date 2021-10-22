China's Ping An Bank says its overdue loans rise on Baoneng liquidity crunch

China

Reuters
22 October, 2021, 11:05 am
Last modified: 22 October, 2021, 11:09 am

Related News

China's Ping An Bank says its overdue loans rise on Baoneng liquidity crunch

Reuters
22 October, 2021, 11:05 am
Last modified: 22 October, 2021, 11:09 am
China&#039;s Ping An Bank says its overdue loans rise on Baoneng liquidity crunch

China's Ping An Bank Co Ltd said its "special-mention" and overdue loans increased in the third quarter mainly due to a liquidity crunch at Shenzhen Baoneng, a property and financial services conglomerate.

Ping An Bank's outstanding special-mention loans - debts that could potentially turn sour - rose by 37.3% in the third quarter from the end of 2020, while outstanding loans and interests overdue within 90 days increased 32.5%, according to the bank's earnings report released on Wednesday.

"A major client, which is Baoneng, has led to the increases of the indicators (of special-mention and overdue loans)," Guo Shibang, Vice President of Ping An Bank, told investors and journalists on Thursday.

The bank had been aware of the risks of Baoneng from the beginning of the year and had made provisions to prepare for any default of the loans, which have enough collateral of properties in Shenzhen and Hangzhou, Guo added.

The ultimate risk of Baoneng would be controllable and the quality of the bank's loans in the property sector overall is still good, he said.

Baoneng was famous for launching a hostile, highly leveraged takeover bid in 2015 for what was then the biggest publicly traded developer, China Vanke Co Ltd. The attempt failed after Shenzhen Metro became Venke's biggest shareholder, diluting the holdings of Baoneng.

Guo also said Ping An Bank could collect back all the principal and part of the interest of the loans to HNA Group under its current restructuring plan.

World+Biz

china / market / Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

14h | Bangladesh
Oath for secularism at the Shaheed Minar

Oath for secularism at the Shaheed Minar

14h | Videos
Shahrukh meet Aryan Khan at jail

Shahrukh meet Aryan Khan at jail

15h | Videos
CANDID WITH TOYA Ep - 07II Sunehra Binte Kamal

CANDID WITH TOYA Ep - 07II Sunehra Binte Kamal

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

2
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

5
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

6
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025