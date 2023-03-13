China's parliament approves changes to speed up 'emergency' laws

China

Reuters
13 March, 2023, 10:30 am
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 10:34 am

Related News

China's parliament approves changes to speed up 'emergency' laws

The amendment to the Legislation Law, which governs how laws are enacted, gives the highest body of the national parliament, the roughly 170-member National People's Congress Standing Committee, special powers to pass laws after just one review session

Reuters
13 March, 2023, 10:30 am
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 10:34 am
China&#039;s President Xi Jinping (front) speaks during the closing session of the National People&#039;s Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 13, 2023. NOEL CELIS/Pool via REUTERS
China's President Xi Jinping (front) speaks during the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 13, 2023. NOEL CELIS/Pool via REUTERS

China's parliament approved changes to a law on Monday that would allow it to pass emergency legislation more quickly, the official Xinhua news agency reported, a move that analysts say could further erode public debate and scrutiny.

The amendment to the Legislation Law, which governs how laws are enacted, gives the highest body of the national parliament, the roughly 170-member National People's Congress Standing Committee, special powers to pass laws after just one review session.

It is an "important measure" to "further improve the quality and efficiency of legislation", and an "inevitable requirement for strengthening the (ruling Communist) party's overall leadership over legislative work", according to readouts from delegates' meetings published during the annual parliamentary gathering, which closed on Monday morning.

Draft laws and amendments in China are normally published to solicit public comments, and are voted in by its rubber-stamp parliament after being deliberated during at least two meetings of the NPC Standing Committee, a process that can take several months.

However, there have been exceptions in the past.

Three years ago, China imposed a national security law on the semiautonomous city of Hong Kong, criminalising a broad range of vaguely defined offences intended to stifle dissent.

Critics say that legislation, also passed after being reviewed only once by the NPC Standing Committee, further eroded the rule of law in Hong Kong and crushed the financial hub's freedoms.

China has repeatedly brushed off criticism of the law, saying it protects Hong Kong residents' freedoms and only targets a small minority of "criminals" who "endanger national security".

Julian Ku, professor of constitutional law at Hofstra University in New York, said the amended Legislation Law could be "abused and may well be abused in ramming through laws without much consultation or public notice."

The latest draft of the law, published March 5, did not define what constitutes an emergency situation. The final text has not yet been made public.

Top News / World+Biz / Politics

china

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pamper your pet with pawsome accessories

Pamper your pet with pawsome accessories

21m | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Greet the summer with cool shades

1h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

When death does not put an end to suffering

2h | Panorama
In a market fraught with cheap products, Juice is offering authentic handmade jewellery at affordable prices. Photos: Courtesy

Juice: A silver lining for jewellery lovers

23h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh’s Sonia Akter is women’s singles champion

Bangladesh’s Sonia Akter is women’s singles champion

15h | TBS SPORTS
The holiday market is being launched with a registration fee

The holiday market is being launched with a registration fee

16h | TBS Stories
Is China a national Threat to America?

Is China a national Threat to America?

1h | TBS World
How Goutam Koiri became film director from a poet?

How Goutam Koiri became film director from a poet?

16h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

6
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 