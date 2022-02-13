China's industrial economy begins Year of the Tiger with vigor

China

Xinhua
13 February, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2022, 03:29 pm

Related News

China's industrial economy begins Year of the Tiger with vigor

The resilience of China's industrial economy was also reflected in other barometers, including the total consumption of electricity

Xinhua
13 February, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2022, 03:29 pm
Photo :Collected
Photo :Collected

With motors rotating and machines roaring, China's industrial firms started the first week after the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday full of vim and vigor.

Facing multiple challenges in 2022, Rong Juchuan, founder of the Beyond Group, a textile company headquartered in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, said the company "can't just wait, but should take the initiative."

In 2022, the company will prioritize improving its digital capabilities and leveraging new sales channels such as live-streaming platforms to lower operating costs and tap into potential demand, said Rong.

Recent economic data has echoed such enthusiasm for business. The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's manufacturing sector, a key economic barometer, came in at 50.1 in January, staying in the expansion territory for three months in a row.

In particular, manufacturing companies' confidence was on the rise, with the sub-index for production and operation activity expectations at 57.5, up 3.2 percentage points from a month earlier.

China's economic performance in the first quarter is expected to beat market expectations, said Li Chao, chief economist of Zheshang Securities, citing a PMI remaining above the boom-bust line for three consecutive months and steady credit growth.

The resilience of China's industrial economy was also reflected in other barometers, including the total consumption of electricity.

One of the country's industrial powerhouses, east China's Jiangsu Province, saw its total electricity use rise 18.27 percent year on year during the holiday, while Hubei, a key manufacturing base in China, reported a 36.45-percent year-on-year increase in power use.

According to an estimate of the China Electricity Council, the country's total electricity consumption will rise by 5 percent to 6 percent year on year in 2022.

In the face of headwinds such as high commodity prices and supply chain challenges, China has prioritized stable growth for industrial development in 2022, which is the "ballast stone" of the macroeconomic market.

Xiao Yaqing, minister of industry and information technology, said in a previous interview with Xinhua that ensuring stable industrial growth, particularly a good start in the first quarter of 2022, should be set as the most important task.

To ensure a stable expansion, multiple measures have been rolled out including boosting the development of small and medium-sized enterprises, enhancing supply chain resilience, and giving full play to the role of emerging sectors like new energy vehicles (NEVs).

The ministry aims to incubate about 3,000 "little giant" firms this year, referring to small enterprises in their early stage of development and focusing on high-end technologies.

"In 2022, more importance will be attached to promoting collaboration and innovation among small, medium-sized and large enterprises," said Xu Xiaolan, vice-minister of industry and information technology.

The NEV market could be another driving force shoring up China's industrial growth. The country's NEV sales ranked first globally for a seventh straight year in 2021.

Looking forward, China aims to further facilitate the growth of this booming sector by relieving chip shortages, improving supporting facilities such as battery swapping stations, and carrying out the recycling and utilization of NEV power batteries.

Top News / World+Biz

china / Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are about 6,000 flower farmers in Jhikargacha, Jessore, who are bracing for massive losses this year, yet again. Picture: Mumit M/TBS

An unhappy Pahela Falgun and Valentine’s Day for flower farmers

4h | Panorama
Exploration of gas fields will not meet the growing demand immediately, but extensive exploration effort must be taken up straight away Photo Credit: UNB

‘We are heading towards a high energy price regime’

7h | Interviews
Photo: Courtesy

Ace the perfect Basanta look with Shesher Kobita

6h | Mode
A well-hidden female Koel. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Asian Koel: Shall I call thee Kokil, or but a wandering voice!

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Olympic panda mascot souvenirs are in high demand in Beijing

Olympic panda mascot souvenirs are in high demand in Beijing

1h | Videos
Rare Dumba farm in Sathkhira

Rare Dumba farm in Sathkhira

2h | Videos
Amazon boss owns superb collections, from 500-feet tall watch to robot dog

Amazon boss owns superb collections, from 500-feet tall watch to robot dog

21h | Videos
Shakib yet to sell in first bid in IPL auction

Shakib yet to sell in first bid in IPL auction

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

3
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

4
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

5
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

6
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places