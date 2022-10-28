China's Huang Kunming named Guangdong Communist Party chief
The Chinese Communist Party's former propaganda chief, Huang Kunming, has been named party chief of Guangdong province, replacing Li Xi, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.
