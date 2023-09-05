China's Great Wall damaged by workers digging for shortcut

China

TBS Report
05 September, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2023, 08:02 pm

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

A part of the Great Wall of China in central Shanxi province has been severely damaged by construction workers who used an excavator to dig through it, reports BBC.

Police said two people are under suspicion for attempting to create a shortcut for their construction work.

The two individuals have been detained and the case is under further investigation.

The detainees – a 38-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman – were working near the affected area, the 32nd Great Wall.

By widening an already-existing cavity within the Great Wall, the duo created a "big gap" to allow their excavator to pass through it. Police say their primary motive was to minimise their travel distance. 

Police also said that the actions of these two individuals resulted in "irreparable harm to the structural integrity of the Ming Great Wall and jeopardised the preservation of its cultural relics".

Authorities were alerted to the damage on 24 August after receiving reports that there was a huge gap in the wall.

Situated in Youyu county, the 32nd Great Wall is a segment of the Ming Great Wall and accorded provincial-level protection due to its status as a historical and cultural heritage site.

The Great Wall, a Unesco world heritage site since 1987, underwent continuous construction and reconstruction from approximately 220 BC until the Ming Dynasty in the 1600s. During this period, it became the world's largest military structure.

