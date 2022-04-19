China’s GDP surprise adds fuel to easing debate

China

Reuters
19 April, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2022, 09:10 pm

Related News

China’s GDP surprise adds fuel to easing debate

Reuters
19 April, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2022, 09:10 pm
FILE PHOTO: A crane is seen at a construction site in Beijing, following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), China April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
FILE PHOTO: A crane is seen at a construction site in Beijing, following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), China April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

China's economic output surprised on the upside in the first three months of 2022, logging 4.8% growth year-on-year, well above analyst expectations. On the one hand March activity slowed sharply as draconian Covid-19 lockdowns dramatically impeded activity, with the malaise in services showing signs of creeping into manufacturing. On the other, total social financing, the country's broadest measure of credit, hit 4.7 trillion yuan ($730 billion) in March where economists had expected 3.7 trillion.

This is certainly the calm before the statistical storm. Gavekal researchers estimate cities comprising over half of GDP came under some form of restrictions by early April. Endless limits on movement could set off a recession read more , yet while the People's Bank of China announced another cut to bank reserve requirements on Friday, it made no move on interest rates. Investors who have bet on drastic easing are a disappointed lot. The benchmark CSI300 equity index fell on the GDP report, probably because this rosier-than-expected print will help the PBOC justify its rate conservatism for a little while longer.

World+Biz

china / China GDP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The production of rice and of tea sank precipitously, reducing Sri Lanka’s purchasing power while also causing food insecurity. Photo: Bloomberg

Sri Lanka shows the folly of fringe theories

7h | Panorama
The inflationary pressure in the Western developed countries has helped developing country exporters receive improved prices. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

‘Bangladesh neither has nor is pursuing an export-led growth paradigm’

11h | Panorama
Authentic kintsugi items are very expensive as the repairs are usually done in real gold, and the process takes a long time. Photo: Unsplash

DIY Kintsugi: Break it to beautify it

10h | Habitat
The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

How ‘product design and technology’ led an engineer to design an apartment

11h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

We have gas reserve for 10 years only-then what?

We have gas reserve for 10 years only-then what?

31m | Videos
Russia-Nato-Ukraine: Comparison of military power

Russia-Nato-Ukraine: Comparison of military power

31m | Videos
Shamset Tabrejee’s solo show at Kalakendra

Shamset Tabrejee’s solo show at Kalakendra

2h | Videos
Who are the richest sports club owners in the world?

Who are the richest sports club owners in the world?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

4
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

5
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

6
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Dhaka airport third terminal construction outpaces target