China's forex market transacts 17.14 trln yuan in April

China

Reuters
27 May, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2022, 08:26 pm

Related News

China's forex market transacts 17.14 trln yuan in April

Specifically, the transaction volume of the client market totaled 3.56 trillion yuan last month, while that of the interbank market was 13.58 trillion yuan, said the State Administration of Foreign Exchange

Reuters
27 May, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2022, 08:26 pm
China&#039;s forex market transacts 17.14 trln yuan in April

China's foreign exchange (forex) market recorded transactions worth 17.14 trillion yuan, equivalent to 2.67 trillion US dollars, in April, according to official data released Friday.

Specifically, the transaction volume of the client market totaled 3.56 trillion yuan last month, while that of the interbank market was 13.58 trillion yuan, said the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

In terms of products, the cumulative transaction volume of the spot market was 5.88 trillion yuan, and that of the derivatives market was 11.26 trillion yuan in April.

In the first four months of the year, the country's forex market transaction volume totaled 74.81 trillion yuan, the data shows.

Top News / World+Biz

Forex / China's forex market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The taboo of dining out alone

The taboo of dining out alone

10h | Food
The perfect time for newborn photography is between the first five and 14 days when a baby’s bones are the most malleable for posing. Photo: Courtesy

Is there a market for newborn photography in the country? Studio Picturerific says yes

10h | Panorama
Pakistan finds itself in political turmoil again as Imran Khan pushes for immediate general elections. Photo: Reuters

Supreme Court of Pakistan: Now a candle in the dark

11h | Analysis
Indulge in Momium’s guilt-free dips and spreads

Indulge in Momium’s guilt-free dips and spreads

11h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Fear of food crisis sets across the globe

Fear of food crisis sets across the globe

6h | Videos
Is Mushfiq refraining from self-destructive shots?

Is Mushfiq refraining from self-destructive shots?

6h | Videos
Kanak is ahead of everyone in Guinness Book

Kanak is ahead of everyone in Guinness Book

11h | Videos
What should your CV cover letter look like?

What should your CV cover letter look like?

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

2
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

3
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

4
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

5
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

6
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products