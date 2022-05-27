China's forex market transacts 17.14 trln yuan in April

China's foreign exchange (forex) market recorded transactions worth 17.14 trillion yuan, equivalent to 2.67 trillion US dollars, in April, according to official data released Friday.

Specifically, the transaction volume of the client market totaled 3.56 trillion yuan last month, while that of the interbank market was 13.58 trillion yuan, said the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

In terms of products, the cumulative transaction volume of the spot market was 5.88 trillion yuan, and that of the derivatives market was 11.26 trillion yuan in April.

In the first four months of the year, the country's forex market transaction volume totaled 74.81 trillion yuan, the data shows.