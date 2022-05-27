China's external portfolio investment assets top 979B USD by end of 2021

A view of the city skyline in Shanghai, China February 24, 2022. Picture taken February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song
A view of the city skyline in Shanghai, China February 24, 2022. Picture taken February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

China's external portfolio investment assets, excluding reserve assets, amounted to 979.7 billion U.S. dollars by the end of 2021, according to the country's foreign exchange regulator.

Of the total, 648.4 billion dollars was in equity investments and 331.3 billion dollars was in bond investments, according to data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE).

Non-bank financial institutions held 390.4 billion dollars of external portfolio investment assets, accounting for 40 percent of the total. Banks held 238.1 billion dollars, or 24 percent of the total.

The non-financial sector held 351.2 billion U.S. dollars of such assets, accounting for 36 percent of the country's total, SAFE said.

The top five recipients of Chinese investments were China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the United States, the Cayman Islands, the British Virgin Islands and the United Kingdom, according to SAFE.

