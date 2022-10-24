China's exports to Russia up by more than 20% as growth slows elsewhere

China

Reuters
24 October, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2022, 04:42 pm

Related News

China's exports to Russia up by more than 20% as growth slows elsewhere

Reuters
24 October, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2022, 04:42 pm
Containers are seen at a port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu Province, China, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily
Containers are seen at a port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu Province, China, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily

China's exports to sanctions-hit Russia rose at a double-digit pace for the third consecutive month in September, bucking the trend of weakening external demand elsewhere amid the Russia-Ukraine war and a global economic slowdown.

Reuters calculations based on Chinese customs data on Monday showed shipments of Chinese goods to Russia rose 21.2% from a year earlier in dollar terms, slowing from a 26.5% increase in August yet outperforming China's overall export growth of 5.7% by a large margin, as interest rate hikes to curb red-hot inflation in major economies weakened demand for Chinese goods.

Top exports to Russia included smartphones, generator sets, excavators and containers.

Imports from Russia jumped 55.2% compared with a 59.3% increase in August, partly driven by a 22% annual rise in oil imports, the customs data showed.

Oil supplies from Russia totalled 7.46 million tonnes, equivalent to 1.82 million barrels per day (bpd), compared with 1.96 million bpd in August.

As Western nations have shunned Russia, cooperation with Beijing has become increasingly important for Moscow. Bilateral trade has surged to $136.09 billion in value in the first nine months, up 32.5%.

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

china / china export / China-Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

5h | Brands
Playground Inc: Bringing fun games to your table

Playground Inc: Bringing fun games to your table

6h | Brands
Google releases the all new Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Pixel Watch

Google releases the all new Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Pixel Watch

7h | Brands
Syed Mahbubur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Banks under liquidity stress, 2023 will be a more challenging year: MTBL MD

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fecal bacteria in rivers around Dhaka even during monsoon

Fecal bacteria in rivers around Dhaka even during monsoon

55m | Videos
Cyclone Sitrang impact may cause high tides

Cyclone Sitrang impact may cause high tides

2h | Videos
Key factors of Bangladesh vs Netherlands match

Key factors of Bangladesh vs Netherlands match

20h | Videos
Muslin sarees in Narayanganj can thank fine threads produced in Comilla

Muslin sarees in Narayanganj can thank fine threads produced in Comilla

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

4
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

6
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning