China's Xi Jinping was elected on Sunday as general secretary of the ruling Communist Party for the third term at the first plenary session of the party's new Central Committee, according to Chinese state media.

Xi will also helm the party's newly elected Politburo Standing Committee, which includes Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, and Li Xi.