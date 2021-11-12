China's Communist Party passes resolution amplifying President Xi's authority

China

Reuters
12 November, 2021, 09:30 am
Last modified: 12 November, 2021, 09:45 am

Related News

China's Communist Party passes resolution amplifying President Xi's authority

The resolution on the party's "achievements and historical experiences" since its founding 100 years ago was passed at the end of a four-day, closed-door meeting of more than 300 top leaders on its Central Committee

Reuters
12 November, 2021, 09:30 am
Last modified: 12 November, 2021, 09:45 am
Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen on a giant screen at a media centre as he delivers a speech via video at the opening ceremony of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China November 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Galbraith/File Photo
Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen on a giant screen at a media centre as he delivers a speech via video at the opening ceremony of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China November 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Galbraith/File Photo

China's ruling Communist Party approved a rare resolution on Thursday elevating President Xi Jinping's status in its history, in a move seen as consolidating his authority and likelihood of securing an unprecedented third leadership term next year.

The resolution on the party's "achievements and historical experiences" since its founding 100 years ago was passed at the end of a four-day, closed-door meeting of more than 300 top leaders on its Central Committee, state media reported.

It puts Xi on the same pedestal as Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping, two previous leaders who cemented their position as pre-eminent leader with the only other two such resolutions passed, in 1945 and 1981 respectively.

At this week's meeting, known as the Sixth Plenum, the party elevated the role of Xi in one of its ideologies by crediting him for the first time in an official document as "the main innovator" behind "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era".

The party had previously defined this ideology as the product of "the experiences and collective wisdom of the party and the people".

Experts say "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era" might be shortened to simply "Xi Jinping Thought" by the Party Congress in the latter half of next year, when Xi is almost certain to secure a precedent-breaking third term as party leader.

According to the end-of-meeting communique reported by state media, the party decided that a conclusion to draw from its century of his was that it must "resolutely uphold Comrade Xi Jinping's core position" in the party.

Commenting on the move Jude Blanchette, an expert on Chinese politics at Washington-based think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the messaging around Xi from the party was assuming "cult-like features".

Party delegates, seated in rows facing Xi, voted the resolution by a show of hand, news footage of the meeting on state television CCTV showed.

"Given the party's emphasis on discipline and loyalty, the consequences of not supporting the resolution for any party member would be disastrous," Yang Chaohui, a lecturer of political science at Peking University, told Reuters.

Xi is widely seen as China's most powerful leader since Mao.

Top News / World+Biz / Politics

china / Xi Jinping

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

A Better Tomorrow – Photography Show at COP26 On BD Climate Change

A Better Tomorrow – Photography Show at COP26 On BD Climate Change

18h | Videos
Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

1d | Videos
Malala Yousafzai ties knot

Malala Yousafzai ties knot

1d | Videos
Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

2
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

4
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

5
Photo: Noor A Alam
Pursuit

Tasnia Atique: An entrepreneur who turned her adversities into lessons for others

6
Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills
Industry

Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills