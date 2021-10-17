China's coal shortage to ease in coming months, industry body says

China

Reuters
17 October, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 05:34 pm

Related News

China's coal shortage to ease in coming months, industry body says

China's national energy bureau said last week that daily coal output had climbed to the highest level since February

Reuters
17 October, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 05:34 pm
A truck transports coal at a coal-fired power plant in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China September 29, 2021. Photo :Reuters
A truck transports coal at a coal-fired power plant in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China September 29, 2021. Photo :Reuters

China's coal shortage will likely ease in coming months, with domestic production and imports already showing signs of picking up, a coal industry association said on Sunday, amid government efforts to tackle tight supply.

The Chinese government initiated a raft of measures to boost coal supplies in recent months as it sought to address a coal shortage which has contributed to a nationwide power crunch and disrupted production in various industries.

There are signs those efforts are starting to pay off.

Daily coal production by the coal miners monitored by the China Coal Transportation and Distribution (CCTD) rose 4.5% in the first 13 days of October from average daily levels in September, the industrial body said in a statement. The coal miners monitored by the CCTD account for more than half of China's coal output.

China's national energy bureau said last week that daily coal output had climbed to the highest level since February.

Among the measures aimed at boosting coal supply, the government has since July approved capacity expansion at more than 150 mines and recently urged closed mines to resume production before most northern regions start the winter heating season next month.

Beijing has also encouraged power plants to source coal overseas to ensure feedstock supply for power generation.

China's coal imports rose by 76% in September from a year ago, according to customs data.

Refinitiv trade flow data showed about 18.36 million tonnes of coal is expected to arrive in China in October as of Sunday. Last year, China imported 13.73 million tonnes of coal in October, according to customs data.

Global Economy

Coal shortage / fuel crisis / Gas Crisis / China Coal Transportation and Distribution (CCTD)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

59m | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

1h | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

1d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

5
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers

6
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025