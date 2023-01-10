China's central bank conducts reverse repos to boost liquidity
China's central bank Tuesday conducted 2 billion yuan (about 295.81 million US dollars) of reverse repos to maintain liquidity in the banking system.
The interest rate for the seven-day reverse repos was set at 2 percent, according to the People's Bank of China.
The move is aimed at keeping liquidity stable in the banking system, the central bank said.
A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.