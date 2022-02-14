China's central bank conducts 10 bln yuan of reverse repos

China

Xinhua
14 February, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2022, 01:58 pm

A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration
A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

China's central bank Monday conducted 10 billion yuan (about 1.57 billion U.S. dollars) of reverse repos to maintain liquidity in the banking system.

The interest rate for the 7-day reverse repos was set at 2.1 percent, according to the People's Bank of China.

The move aims to keep the liquidity in the banking system reasonably stable, the central bank said.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

