China's April new yuan loans seen falling as demand weakens

China

Reuters
09 May, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2022, 06:44 pm

Related News

China's April new yuan loans seen falling as demand weakens

The Chinese economy has taken a hit as authorities raced to stop the spread of record Covid-19 cases, which have led to a full or partial lockdown in dozens of Chinese cities, including a city-wide shutdown in the commercial hub of Shanghai in April

Reuters
09 May, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2022, 06:44 pm
A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration
A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

Summary:

  • April new loans seen at 1.52 trln yuan vs 3.13 trln yuan in March
  • April money supply growth seen at 9.9% y/y vs 9.7% in March
  • April TSF seen at 2.15 trln yuan vs 4.65 trln yuan in March
  • Loans, money supply data due 10-15 May

China's new yuan loans are expected to have dropped in April after a rebound in March as credit demand weakened, a Reuters poll showed, even as the central bank keeps policy accommodative to support the slowing economy.

The Chinese economy has taken a hit as authorities raced to stop the spread of record Covid-19 cases, which have led to a full or partial lockdown in dozens of Chinese cities, including a city-wide shutdown in the commercial hub of Shanghai in April.

Chinese banks are estimated to have issued 1.52 trillion yuan ($226.32 billion) in net new yuan loans last month, half of the 3.13 trillion yuan in March, according to the median estimate in the survey of 18 economists.

But the expected new loans would be higher than 1.47 trillion yuan issued in the same month a year earlier.

Analysts believe the expected fall in new loans in April was due to weaker demand for credit from businesses and seasonable factors as Chinese banks rushed to extend more loans towards the end of the first quarter.

"Despite policy-easing efforts, credit demand likely deteriorated further in the month as production was suspended in a large part of the economy," analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note.

To cushion a sharp slowdown in economic growth, the central bank cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves from April 25, and more modest easing steps are expected.

China will take steps to support its economy, including embattled internet platforms, as risks grow from its Covid-19 outbreaks and conflict in Ukraine, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party said last month.

China has pledged to keep money supply and total social financing growth basically in line with nominal economic growth this year.

Outstanding yuan loans were expected to grow by 11.4% in April from a year earlier, the same as in March, the poll showed. Broad M2 money supply growth in April was seen at 9.9%, up from 9.7% in March.

China has set the 2022 quota for local government special bond issuance at 3.65 trillion yuan, unchanged from last year.

Any acceleration in government bond issuance could help boost total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity.

Goldman Sachs expects year-on-year growth of outstanding TSF to quicken to 10.8% in April form 10.6% in March.

In April, TSF is expected to fall to 2.15 trillion yuan from 4.65 trillion yuan in March.

($1 = 6.7163 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

yuan / Chinese Yuan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Make your home spill-proof with this stain guard

Make your home spill-proof with this stain guard

7h | Brands
Journalists holding banners and placards in protest to the Digital Security Act in front of the Press Club in October 2018. Photo: Reuters

‘Imposing restrictions on the press or an individual's free speech is a fairly popular idea in Bangladesh’ 

8h | Panorama
A compact washing machine for a minimalist lifestyle

A compact washing machine for a minimalist lifestyle

8h | Brands
With a microscopic camera, comes microscopic disappointments – Oppo F21 Pro

With a microscopic camera, comes microscopic disappointments – Oppo F21 Pro

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

6h | Videos
Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

8h | Videos
Gifts for mom on Mother's Day

Gifts for mom on Mother's Day

1d | Videos
Russia losses another ship at Black Sea

Russia losses another ship at Black Sea

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

2
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Khulna-Mongla rail link: Project progress 90%, to be operational by Dec

6
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play