China's Alibaba pledges carbon neutrality by 2030

China

Reuters
17 December, 2021, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2021, 09:39 pm

Related News

China's Alibaba pledges carbon neutrality by 2030

Alibaba promised to bring its own direct carbon dioxide production - known as "scope 1" emissions - as well as its indirect "scope 2" emissions - derived from the consumption of electricity or heating - to net zero by 2030

Reuters
17 December, 2021, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2021, 09:39 pm
The logo of Alibaba Group is lit up at its office building in Beijing, China August 9, 2021. Photo :Reuters
The logo of Alibaba Group is lit up at its office building in Beijing, China August 9, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Alibaba Group will aim to achieve carbon neutrality in its own operations and slash emissions across its supply chains and transportation networks by 50% by the end of the decade, the Chinese e-commerce giant pledged on Friday.

Alibaba promised to bring its own direct carbon dioxide production - known as "scope 1" emissions - as well as its indirect "scope 2" emissions - derived from the consumption of electricity or heating - to net zero by 2030.

It also said it would reduce carbon intensity from the "scope 3" emissions - produced in areas such as transportation, purchased goods and services and waste - by 50% by 2030.

The company also pledged to cut overall CO2 across all its businesses by 1.5 gigatonnes by 2035.

To achieve its goals, Alibaba plans to deploy new energy-saving, high-efficiency technologies, make further use of renewables and also explore "carbon removal initiatives" that could extract climate-warming greenhouse gas from the atmosphere.

Daniel Zhang, the company's chief executive, said the company also sought to "mobilise actions and behavioural changes among consumers, merchants and partners in China and around the world".

President Xi Jinping announced last year that China would aim to become carbon neutral by around 2060, putting the country's giant corporations under pressure to draw up their own roadmaps to reach "net zero".

But China's giant tech firms remain hugely dependent on the country's coal-dominated energy system, with only a small number so far committed to switching to renewable sources of electricity.

In a report published earlier this year, environment group Greenpeace ranked Tencent Holdings as the best-performing Chinese cloud service provider in terms of procuring renewable energy and cutting emissions. Huawei Technologies came second, Baidu Inc third and Alibaba fourth.

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

china / Alibaba / carbon neutral / Net Zero

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dwarkanath Tagore

A 'prince', East India Company and the history of Bengal’s first bank fraud

8h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Male Breast Cancer: The social stigma of men having a ‘womanly’ disease

10h | Panorama
Picture: Courtesy

Best five places to order food from after midnight

12h | Food
Illustration: TBS

I cooked for the freedom fighters, it was an honour to assist them

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

5h | Videos
A Week long food festival in Chittagong

A Week long food festival in Chittagong

7h | Videos
Amazing facts about Dolphins

Amazing facts about Dolphins

7h | Videos
Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

6
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 