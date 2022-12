FILE PHOTO: Printed Chinese and Australian flags are seen in this illustration, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

China's President Xi Jinping said he will work with Australia to promote a comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, Chinese state media reported on Wednesday.

"I attach great importance to the development of China-Australia relations and am willing to work with the Australian side," Xi said in a report from CCTV.