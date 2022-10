Former U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping shake hands after making joint statements at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/File Photo

China's President Xi Jinping said the country is willing to work with the United States to find ways to get along and benefit each other in the new era, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Thursday.

Xi sent the remarks as a congratulatory message to the National Committee on US-China Relations gala on 26 Oct.