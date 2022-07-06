China willing to deepen cooperation with Russia within multilateral frameworks

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu attends the State Council Information Office (SCIO) briefing on the white paper about China's fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Files

China is willing to deepen cooperation with Russia within multilateral frameworks including the G20, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu told the Russian Ambassador to China, Andrey Denisov.

China is also willing to strengthen strategic coordination with Russia and expand practical cooperation in various fields, Ma told Denisov in a meeting on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry on Wednesday.