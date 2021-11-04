China will steadfastly uphold true multilateralism: Xi Jinping

China

The multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization (WTO) at its core is the cornerstone of international trade, Xi noted

Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep-Water Port in Shanghai, China October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep-Water Port in Shanghai, China October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Chinese President Xi Jinping said China will steadfastly uphold true multilateralism.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the fourth China International Import Expo via video on Thursday, reports the Xinhua News Agency. 

The multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) at its core is the cornerstone of international trade, Xi noted.

He added that China supports the reform of the WTO in the right direction, the inclusive development of the multilateral trading system, and the legitimate rights and interests of the developing members.

