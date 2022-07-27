China will focus on addressing 'unbalanced and incomplete' development in next five years - Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for a ceremony at the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tiananmen Square to mark Martyrs' Day, in Beijing, China September 30, 2021. Photo :Reuters

China must focus on addressing the problem of "unbalanced and incomplete development" in the next five years, Chinese President Xi Jinping told senior leaders this week.

State broadcaster CCTV on Wednesday cited him as saying that in a two-day meeting in Beijing from Tuesday, in which he laid out his vision for the next five years after the ruling Communist Party holds a Congress later this year.

Xi is expected to secure a precedent-breaking third term as China's top leader at the Congress.