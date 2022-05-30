China uses digital yuan to stimulate virus-hit consumption

China

Reuters
30 May, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2022, 06:16 pm

Related News

China uses digital yuan to stimulate virus-hit consumption

China is at the fore of a global race to develop central bank digital currencies. Issuing e-CNY subsidies can both aid consumption and further promote use of the electronic yuan

Reuters
30 May, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2022, 06:16 pm
Photographer: Yan Cong/Bloomberg
Photographer: Yan Cong/Bloomberg

China is using the digital yuan to stimulate consumption in its pandemic-hit economy, with more e-CNY applications expected in future to boost transparency and effectiveness of government policies.

The southern city of Shenzhen started distributing 30 million yuan ($4.50 million) worth of free digital cash on Monday to revive consumption and aid businesses. It comes days after Xiong'an New Area in northern Hebei province, launched a similar campaign to hand out 50 million yuan worth of e-CNY "red packets" as gifts.

China is at the fore of a global race to develop central bank digital currencies. Issuing e-CNY subsidies can both aid consumption and further promote use of the electronic yuan.

Transactions using e-CNY totalled 87.6 billion yuan at the end of 2021, with 261 million individual e-wallets opened, according to the central bank.

"Previously, when the government issued subsidies, there could be certain obstacles before the money reaches the recipients," said G. Bin Zhao, senior economist at PwC China.

"With e-CNY, the cash directly lands into your hands," boosting transparency, he said.

Zhao added that in the future, the government can use e-CNY for pension payments, fiscal subsidies and even infrastructure spending.

Xia Chun, chief economist at wealth manager Yintech Investment Holdings, said that compared with traditional means, e-CNY is more efficient and swift when it comes to subsidies, although he feels the size of the current consumption stimulus is too small.

Lin Yifu, an economist at Peking University said in a speech earlier this month that China should hand out 1,000 yuan to each family in locked-down areas, half of which can be in digital yuan.

In the latest campaign, consumers in Shenzhen can join a lottery for the free e-CNY, which can be used to shop online or at stores. In Xiong'an, digital cash subsidies can be used to buy products including food, electronics appliances and furniture.

($1 = 6.6600 Chinese yuan)

World+Biz / Global Economy

china / China Economy / yuan / Chinese Yuan / Digital Yuan / Chinese digital yuan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

8h | Brands
Newton’s Archive: The essence of moments captured through scented candles

Newton’s Archive: The essence of moments captured through scented candles

7h | Brands
KitchenArt 57010: Where cooking meets precision

KitchenArt 57010: Where cooking meets precision

5h | Brands
Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman of Pran RFL. Illustration: TBS

If Coca-Cola & Unilever can do it, we can too: Pran RFL chairman on its global ambitions

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia tests Zircon hypersonic missile

Russia tests Zircon hypersonic missile

2h | Videos
Naba Dairy of Rajshahi plans to sell packaged meat

Naba Dairy of Rajshahi plans to sell packaged meat

3h | Videos
Success comes from hard work, not easy

Success comes from hard work, not easy

3h | Videos
Alia's first produced film titled "Darlings"

Alia's first produced film titled "Darlings"

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

3
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

4
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

5
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

6
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh