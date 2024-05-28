China, US agree to manage maritime risks through continued dialogue

China, US agree to manage maritime risks through continued dialogue

China said both sides exchanged views last Friday on the maritime situation, agreed to maintain communication, and avoid misunderstandings and miscalculations

Flags of US and China are seen in this illustration picture taken August 2, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
Flags of US and China are seen in this illustration picture taken August 2, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

China and the United States held consultations on maritime affairs in which both countries agreed to maintain dialogue and manage risks, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

China said both sides exchanged views last Friday on the maritime situation, agreed to maintain communication, and avoid misunderstandings and miscalculations.    

The foreign ministry said China expressed serious concern over the United States' infringement of and provocations in nearby waters, and urged Washington to refrain from intervening in disputes between China and its neighbours, or "use the sea to control China".

The United States should immediately stop supporting and condoning "Taiwan independence" forces, the ministry added.

The United States maintains direct interactions with Taiwan, including arms sales, which Beijing opposes. China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, but Taiwan's government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims.

China has also urged the United States to not take sides in the South China Sea, after Washington in March extended a security deal with the Philippines to include attacks on the Southeast Asian nation's coast guard.

Comments

