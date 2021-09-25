China urges cartoon producers to resist 'unhealthy' content

China

Reuters
25 September, 2021, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 12:14 pm

Related News

China urges cartoon producers to resist 'unhealthy' content

China's ruling Communist Party has stepped up a campaign to clean up its entertainment industry in recent months

Reuters
25 September, 2021, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 12:14 pm
People watch a giant screen broadcasting Chinese President Xi Jinping&#039;s speech at a celebration marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, in Shanghai July 1, 2021. Photo :Reuters
People watch a giant screen broadcasting Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech at a celebration marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, in Shanghai July 1, 2021. Photo :Reuters

China's broadcasting regulator said it will encourage online producers to create "healthy" cartoons and clamp down violent, vulgar or pornographic content, as Beijing steps up efforts to bring its thriving entertainment industry to heel.

The National Radio and Television Administration said in an notice posted late on Friday that children and young people were the main audience for cartoons, and qualified agencies need to broadcast content that "upholds truth, goodness and beauty".

China's ruling Communist Party has stepped up a campaign to clean up its entertainment industry in recent months, taking action against "online idols" and promising tougher penalties for celebrities who engage in illegal or unethical behaviour.

The campaigns have been part of a wider effort to intervene in all aspects of the country's culture and economy, with the government also promising to tackle inequality, soaring property prices and profit-seeking education institutions.

The Communist Party celebrated its centenary in July, and President Xi Jinping marked the occasion by promising to "enhance" the party's powers and strengthen the unity of the Chinese people.

World+Biz

china / cartoon / unhealthy

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

1d | Videos
France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

1d | Videos
Russia shooting a movie in outer space

Russia shooting a movie in outer space

1d | Videos
Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

3
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

4
Union bank official speaking in a press conference. Photo/TBS
Banking

Tk19cr given to a VIP customer after banking hours: Union Bank

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
How RingID Runs
Economy

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives