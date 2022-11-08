China tells Australia both sides should address each others' legitimate concerns

Chinese State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 24, 2022. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi told his Australian counterpart Penny Wong both China and Australia should gradually address each others' legitimate concerns and make positive contributions to address current global challenges during a call on Tuesday.

Both countries should work to rebuild trust between each other and put their relationship back on the right track, a statement from China's foreign ministry quoted Wang as saying.