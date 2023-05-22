China summons Japanese ambassador over actions at G7

China

Reuters
22 May, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 22 May, 2023, 10:24 am

Related News

China summons Japanese ambassador over actions at G7

Reuters
22 May, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 22 May, 2023, 10:24 am
China&#039;s Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong speaks during the Bilateral Consultations Mechanism (BCM) on the South China Sea in Manila, Philippines, March 24, 2023. Francis Malasig/POOL via REUTERS
China's Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong speaks during the Bilateral Consultations Mechanism (BCM) on the South China Sea in Manila, Philippines, March 24, 2023. Francis Malasig/POOL via REUTERS

China Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong has summoned the Japanese ambassador to register protests over "hype around China-related issues" at the Group of Seven (G7) summit over the weekend, a ministry statement late on Sunday said.

The heads of the world's leading democracies meeting in the Japanese city of Hiroshima expressed serious concerns about rising tensions in East and South China Seas as well as voicing concerns about the human rights situations in China, including in Tibet and Xinjiang.

Sun said Japan collaborated with the other countries at the G7 summit "in activities and joint declarations ... to smear and attack China, grossly interfering in China's internal affairs, violating the basic principles of international law and the spirit of the four political documents between China and Japan," referring to the China-Japan Joint Statement of 1972.

He said Japan's actions were detrimental to China's sovereignty, security and development interests, and that China is "strongly dissatisfied and firmly opposes" them.

"Japan should correct its understanding of China, grasp strategic autonomy, adhere to the principles of the four political documents between China and Japan, and truly promote the stable development of bilateral relations with a constructive attitude," Sun said.

Hideo Tarumi, Japanese ambassador to China, rebutted that it is "natural" for the G7 to refer to issues of common concern as it has done in the past and will continue to do so in the future as long as China does not change its behaviour, according to a readout.

"China should first take positive steps to address those issues of concerns if China demands not to refer to them," Tarumi told Sun, according to the readout.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said during Monday morning briefing that the country's policy toward China has been consistent that it will insist on matters that is needed and urge responsible behaviour, while take steps to address concerns and cooperate on common issues.

The Chinese embassy in Britain had earlier asked London to stop slandering and smearing China to avoid further damage to China-UK relations.

World+Biz

China / Japan / G7

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Prokritee: When recycled saris light up your home

50m | Brands
Photo: Collected

Try mini air coolers, instead of power-hungry ACs

45m | Brands
The state minister for the Social Welfare Ministry Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru said that there are no beggars in the country, and those who are engaged in begging in the streets are all professionals. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why the govt repeatedly fails at taking beggars off the streets

3h | Panorama
Bagging style: Picking the trendiest carrier for every occasion

Bagging style: Picking the trendiest carrier for every occasion

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Syria welcomed to Arab League

Syria welcomed to Arab League

16h | TBS World
The reason behind the shortage of sugar in the market

The reason behind the shortage of sugar in the market

1d | TBS Stories
Munshiganj Mirkadim's Tradition "Dhabal Goru"

Munshiganj Mirkadim's Tradition "Dhabal Goru"

1d | TBS Stories
Since 2016, Ranu has been the guardian of the children of Chhota Mani Niwas

Since 2016, Ranu has been the guardian of the children of Chhota Mani Niwas

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

2
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

3
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

4
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

6
As one of the largest freshwater lakes in South Asia, Wular Lake provides a breathtaking backdrop for visitors to enjoy a wide range of activities.(ANI photo)
World+Biz

Kashmir's Bangladesh village poised to become a thriving tourist destination