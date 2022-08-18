China strongly opposes trade talks between US and Taiwan

China

Reuters
18 August, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2022, 01:51 pm

The Chinese flag is seen in this illustration taken May 30, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
The Chinese flag is seen in this illustration taken May 30, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

China firmly opposes trade talks between the United States and Taiwan and says it will take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Taiwan and the US have said they will start trade talks under a new initiative. 

"One China" policy is a prerequisite for Taiwan's participation in economic cooperation with foreign countries, Shu Jueting, spokeswoman of the ministry, said at a regular press conference.

