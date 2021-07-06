China to step up supervision of Chinese firms listed offshore

Reuters
06 July, 2021, 05:10 pm
Chinese Flag. Photo:Collected
Chinese Flag. Photo:Collected

China will step up supervision of Chinese firms listed offshore, and improve regulation of cross-border data flow and data security, Xinhua news agency quoted the cabinet as saying on Tuesday.

The country will also crack down on illegal activities in the securities market and punish fraudulent securities issuance, market manipulation and insider trading, Xinhua said.

China will check sources of funding for securities investment and control the leverage ratio, it added.

