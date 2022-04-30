China state planner sets out irregular price-pushing behaviours for coal

China

Reuters
30 April, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2022, 08:06 pm

Related News

China state planner sets out irregular price-pushing behaviours for coal

Reuters
30 April, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2022, 08:06 pm
FILE PHOTO - Dunes of low-grade coal are seen near a coal mine in Ruzhou, Henan province, China November 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
FILE PHOTO - Dunes of low-grade coal are seen near a coal mine in Ruzhou, Henan province, China November 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

China's state planner warned domestic thermal coal producers and traders on Saturday not to hoard stock or engage in a list of other practices that it said amounted to pushing up prices.

Industry players should not make up false information on supply levels and costs that could heat up the market, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) added in its statement.

The NDRC said it was setting out what it considered as price-pushing behaviours to maintain market order.

China has been trying to rein in controls amid surging commodity prices and looking into setting up a price index of products such as coal and iron ore.

Any significant rises in coal prices without a good reason would not be allowed, the NDRC added.

A "substantial price increase" would be any medium-to-long term contract coal sales prices higher than the upper range of government requirement, or spot prices rising more than 50% of the limit.

China said on Thursday it was exempting all types of coal from import tariffs from May till the end of March 2023. 

World+Biz

china / China Coal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Common Iora singing. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Common Iora nesting: Wary of House Crows, not of humans

9h | Panorama
Dubai. Photo: Collected

4 tour packages for the holiday season

8h | Explorer
Tabaq coffee has launched their sixth outlet in Dhanmondi. Photo: Courtesy

Tabaq Coffee opens new outlet in Dhanmondi

8h | Food
Though the highways are being widened, the quality of the journey deteriorates as the day passes. Photo: Collected

'More lanes will not solve the problem, we need to improve the operational condition of highways'

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Things to Know about Elon Musk

Things to Know about Elon Musk

6h | Videos
Spotlight with Sharier

Spotlight with Sharier

23h | Videos
Joya Ahsan shares her funny experiences

Joya Ahsan shares her funny experiences

23h | Videos
Does Ukraine-Russia war threaten global military balance?

Does Ukraine-Russia war threaten global military balance?

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

3
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

4
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

5
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

6
You can insure yourself at banks from this year
Economy

You can insure yourself at banks from this year