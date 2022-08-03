China starts military drills around Taiwan in response to Pelosi's 'farce' visit

Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Wednesday conducted a series of naval-air joint drills around the Taiwan island as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made her controversial visit to the self-ruled island that Beijing claims as its own.

Twenty-seven Chinese warplanes flew into Taiwan's air defence zone on Wednesday, AFP reported.

"27 PLA aircraft... entered the surrounding area of (Republic of China) on 3 August 2022," Taiwan's defence ministry said in a tweet.

The PLA will also conduct live-fire military drills from 4 to 7 August in six different areas that encircle the island of Taiwan from all directions, according to a notice authorized to be released by the Xinhua News Agency.

Referring to the military operation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a regular press briefing that the Chinese side "has to dialog with the U.S. side and the 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces in a language they can understand."

The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council also announced punishments for two foundations that "have wantonly carried out 'Taiwan independence' separatist activities in the international arena," prohibiting any transaction or cooperation with donors, including Speedtech Energy.

'A complete farce'

In his latest condemnation, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi dismissed Pelosi's visit as a "complete farce" and warned that the U.S. is violating China's sovereignty under the guise of "democracy."

"Those who play with fire will perish by it, and those who offend China will be punished," Wang told CGTN on the sidelines of the foreign ministers' meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Cambodia on Wednesday, a day after he accused the U.S. of "behaving like a bully."

"Taiwan's Tsai Ing-wen and others ride the coattails of the United States and act against the noble cause of the Chinese nation," he said.

The Chinese side's position has also been widely backed by the international community, with the United Nations reiterating the importance of adherence to the one-China principle and a slew of countries and other international organizations voicing support for China's defense of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.