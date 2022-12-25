China stages 'strike drills' around Taiwan, citing provocation

China

Reuters
25 December, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2022, 06:38 pm

Related News

China stages 'strike drills' around Taiwan, citing provocation

Reuters
25 December, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2022, 06:38 pm
FILE PHOTO: Chengdu J-20 stealth fighter jets of Chinese People&#039;s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force perform with open weapon bays during the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Zhuhai Airshow, in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China November 11, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
FILE PHOTO: Chengdu J-20 stealth fighter jets of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force perform with open weapon bays during the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Zhuhai Airshow, in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China November 11, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

China's military said it had conducted "strike drills" in the sea and airspace around Taiwan on Sunday in response to unspecified "provocation" from the democratically-governed island and the United States.

Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has complained of repeated Chinese military activity nearby over the past three years or so as Beijing seeks to pressure Taipei to accept Chinese sovereignty.

China staged war games around Taiwan in August following a visit to Taipei by then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and on Saturday it condemned the United States for a new defence authorisation law that boosts military assistance for Taiwan.

In a brief statement, the Eastern Theatre Command of China's People's Liberation Army said it had carried out "joint combat readiness patrols and joint firepower strike drills" around Taiwan, though it did not specify the exact location.

"This is a resolute response to the current escalation of collusion and provocation from the United States and Taiwan," it added, without giving details.

"Theatre forces will take all necessary measures to resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Taiwan's defence ministry declined immediate comment.

The ministry publishes a daily report at 9 a.m. (0100 GMT) of Chinese military activities near the island over the previous 24 hours.

The United States is Taiwan's most important international backer and arms supplier, despite the absence of formal diplomatic ties. US arms sales to Taiwan are a constant irritant in Beijing's relations with Washington.

Taiwan's military is dwarfed by that of its huge neighbour China. Its air force in particular has come under strain from having to scramble repeatedly to see off Chinese incursions near the island over the past three years or so.

The Chinese drills coincided with newly elected city mayors and county chiefs in Taiwan taking up their positions following local elections on the island last month, in which the ruling Democratic Progressive Party was trounced.

China has never renounced using force to bring Taiwan under its control. Taiwan strongly disputes China's sovereignty claims, saying only the island's 23 million people can decide their future.

 

World+Biz

china / Taiwan / strike drills

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Emdad Hoque. Sketch: TBS

Emdad Hoque: The man who wore his 'mission' on his sleeve

6h | Mode
Aneeka Bushra’s never-ending experiments and fusion looks have made her a standout. Photo: Courtesy

Splendor by Aneeka Bushra: Where brides embrace fantasy, tradition and their natural beauty

8h | Mode
There was the imagination at play --- of hundreds of Christmas trees lighting up the cold, desolate streets of the world. Photo: Reuters

On Christmas, that Shining City on the Hill...

10h | Panorama
These books will restore financial common sense in 2023

These books will restore financial common sense in 2023

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hope for a conflict-free world at Christmas

Hope for a conflict-free world at Christmas

49m | TBS Today
Will Russia-Ukraine war end in new year?

Will Russia-Ukraine war end in new year?

1h | TBS Current Affairs
Local wells show promise, may greatly reduce costly spot LNG dependence

Local wells show promise, may greatly reduce costly spot LNG dependence

2h | TBS Insight
World’s The biggest goldfish caught!

World’s The biggest goldfish caught!

5h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

4
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

5
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI

6
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain