China sincerely wants peace in Ukraine: FM

China

Xinhua
05 April, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2022, 05:01 pm

Related News

China sincerely wants peace in Ukraine: FM

On the Ukraine issue, China does not seek geopolitical interests, nor will it watch the event from a safe distance while sitting idle, or add fuel to the fire, Wang Yi said, stressing that the only thing that China wants is peace in Ukraine

Xinhua
05 April, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2022, 05:01 pm
China sincerely wants peace in Ukraine: FM

China hopes Russia and Ukraine would stick to peace talks until a ceasefire agreement is reached and the only thing that China wants is peace in Ukraine, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday.

Wang made the remarks during a phone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Kuleba briefed Wang on the Russia-Ukraine situation. China is a great country which advocates the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and plays a key and active role in safeguarding peace, he said.

He added that Ukraine wishes to maintain communication with China and hopes that China would continue to play an important role in achieving a ceasefire in his country.

Wang expressed appreciation for the efforts of the Ukrainian government and all sectors of society in assisting the safe evacuation of Chinese citizens from Ukraine, stressing that Chinese leaders and the Chinese government highly value the safety of every overseas Chinese citizen.

He said he hopes Ukraine would continue to take active and effective measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens remaining in the country. Kuleba, in response, pledged his country's utmost efforts in this regard.

Noting China's stance on the Ukraine issue as promoting dialogue and peace talks, Wang said Chinese President Xi Jinping has comprehensively expounded China's position on multiple occasions, which serves as an important guidance to address the current challenges.

It is China's historical and cultural tradition as well as its consistent foreign policy to safeguard peace and oppose war, Wang said.

On the Ukraine issue, China does not seek geopolitical interests, nor will it watch the event from a safe distance while sitting idle, or add fuel to the fire, Wang said, stressing that the only thing that China wants is peace in Ukraine.

China welcomes peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, Wang said, adding that no matter how difficult the talks would be and what differences they would have, the general direction of peace talks should be held until a ceasefire and eventual peace are achieved.

Wang said the conflict will eventually come to an end, and what is important is to think over the past misery and preserve sustainable security in Europe.

China believes that the principle of indivisible security should be adhered to, and a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture should be built upon dialogue on an equal footing, Wang said, adding that based on its objective and impartial position, China is willing to continue to play a constructive role in its own way.

Wang said he believes that Ukraine is capable of making choices that are in the fundamental interest of the people of the country.

Kuleba said he agrees with China's views and expressed appreciation for China's humanitarian assistance.

He said Ukraine is dedicating to peace talks with Russia to find a lasting solution, and the country is willing to become the gate of Europe.

Wang said he hopes this gate will lead to peace in Europe, development in Ukraine and cooperation between China and Europe.

Top News / World+Biz

china / Ukraine / Ukraine crisis / Ukraine -Russia conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Professor Rabbani’s innovations have been helping out the medical field for long but he does not patent his inventions. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Professor Rabbani: A physicist and his patent-free medical inventions for the Global South

6h | Panorama
The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

5h | Habitat
Women&#039;s activist organisation Naripokkho formed a human chain and demanded immediate arrest and trial of constable Nazmul Tareq on 3 April. Photo: PR

A teep and the art of telling women what not to wear

7h | Panorama
There is a casual sitting area on the floor and a thin L-shaped waterway around it. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Dzable Studio: Bringing nature inside to create peace of mind

6h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

History of the bindi

History of the bindi

8h | Videos
Salma Khatun is in ICC 'most valuable XI'

Salma Khatun is in ICC 'most valuable XI'

9h | Videos
Harassment over wearing teep: Violations of rights and law, say prominent citizens

Harassment over wearing teep: Violations of rights and law, say prominent citizens

9h | Videos
Sri Lanka in extreme economic crisis

Sri Lanka in extreme economic crisis

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

2
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

3
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

4
City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport
Banking

City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport

5
File photo of a BRTC Bus/Collected
Transport

BRTC to buy 320 buses to carry metro rail passengers

6
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release