China sets 2022 GDP growth target at around 5.5 pct

China

Xinhua
06 March, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2022, 04:53 pm

Photo :Collected
Photo :Collected

China has set its gross domestic product (GDP) growth target at around 5.5 percent for 2022, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.

