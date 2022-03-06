China sets 2022 GDP growth target at around 5.5 pct
China has set its gross domestic product (GDP) growth target at around 5.5 percent for 2022, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.
China has set its gross domestic product (GDP) growth target at around 5.5 percent for 2022, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.