China sends record wave of bombers into Taiwan defence zone

China

BSS/AFP
13 December, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 12:02 pm

Related News

China sends record wave of bombers into Taiwan defence zone

BSS/AFP
13 December, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 12:02 pm
Chinese and Taiwanese national flags are displayed alongside a military airplane in this illustration taken April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Chinese and Taiwanese national flags are displayed alongside a military airplane in this illustration taken April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

China sent a record 18 nuclear-capable bombers into Taiwan's air defence zone, Taipei said Tuesday, just days after Beijing banned more Taiwanese imports in the latest sign of deteriorating ties.

Democratic Taiwan lives under the constant threat of invasion by China, which sees the self-ruled island as part of its territory to be seized one day.

Beijing has ramped up military, diplomatic and economic pressure since the 2016 election of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, who rejects its stance that it is part of China.

In a daily update on Tuesday morning Taiwan's defence ministry said 21 aircraft entered the island's southwest air defence identification zone (ADIZ) over the last 24 hours, including 18 nuclear-capable H-6 bombers.

That represents by far the largest daily sortie by H-6 bombers since Taipei first began releasing daily incursion data in September 2020, according to a database maintained by AFP.

The wave came after China slapped fresh import bans on Taiwanese food, beverages, alcohol and fishery products last week, prompting Premier Su Tseng-chang to accuse Beijing of violating international trade rules and "discriminating" against Taiwan.

The H-6 is China's main long distance bomber and is able to carry nuclear payloads.

It is rare for China to send more than five H-6 bombers in one day. But sorties have increased dramatically in recent weeks.

Until recently October 2021 was the month with the largest number of H-6 flights on record at 16.

But last month China sent 21 of the bombers into Taiwan's ADIZ. And the current tally for December stands at 23.

Many nations maintain air defence identification zones (ADIZ), including the United States, Canada, South Korea, Japan and China.

They are not the same as a country's airspace.

Instead, they encompass a much wider area, in which any foreign aircraft is expected to announce itself to local aviation authorities.

Taiwan's ADIZ is much larger than its airspace. It overlaps with part of China's ADIZ and even includes some of the mainland.

World+Biz

china / Taiwan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

India cancelled 86% of the then-existing cash in the economy six years ago but has nonetheless failed to break their affinity for banknotes. Photo: Bloomberg

Got change? Why digital cash needs to feel real

1h | Panorama
Rameen Shakur. Illustration: TBS

Covid-19: The one that got away from us

1h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

How ads influence our everyday lives

2h | Thoughts
Community Spaces for Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar camps has received this year’s Aga Khan Award, one of the most prestigious recognitions in architecture. Photo: Courtesy

Rohingya Community Space: A dignified response to the crisis

1h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Homemade food business in Faridpur

Homemade food business in Faridpur

1h | TBS Stories
New dream ball introduced for World Cup’s final matches

New dream ball introduced for World Cup’s final matches

14h | TBS SPORTS
Deepika as Lady Singham

Deepika as Lady Singham

15h | TBS Entertainment
Argentina has a 100% winning record in semis

Argentina has a 100% winning record in semis

16h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

4
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

5
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis