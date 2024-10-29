China to send 14th crewed mission to space on Shenzhou-19

China

Reuters
29 October, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 11:30 am

Related News

China to send 14th crewed mission to space on Shenzhou-19

Of the 14 crewed missions, eight were visits to China's independently built space station Tiangong, or "Celestial Palace" in Chinese

Reuters
29 October, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 11:30 am
Astronauts Cai Xuzhe, Song Lingdong and Wang Haoze attend a press conference before the Shenzhou-19 spaceflight mission to China&#039;s Tiangong space station, at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China October 29, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Florence Lo
Astronauts Cai Xuzhe, Song Lingdong and Wang Haoze attend a press conference before the Shenzhou-19 spaceflight mission to China's Tiangong space station, at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China October 29, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Florence Lo

China will send three astronauts into low-Earth orbit on Wednesday in the country's 14th crewed mission to space, where dozens of scientific experiments will be conducted.

Of the 14 crewed missions, eight were visits to China's independently built space station Tiangong, or "Celestial Palace" in Chinese.

The latest Shenzhou-19 mission will be led by Cai Xuzhe, who was on the Shenzhou-14 mission in June 2022. The other two crew members, Song Lingdong and Wang Haoze, are young astronauts born in 1990 that will be conducting their first mission.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Wang is currently China's only female spaceflight engineer and will be the third female Chinese national to be sent to space. Before Wang Haoze, female astronauts Liu Yang and Wang Yaping each went on two earlier Shenzhou missions.

China launched its first uncrewed spacecraft, Shenzhou-1, in November 1999. Three more unmanned flights followed before Yang Liwei became the first Chinese national to be sent into space on Shenzhou-5.

 

World+Biz

Shenzhou-19 / Tiangong space station

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

1d | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

2d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

3d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

3d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Political instability causes a decline in the Japanese yen

Political instability causes a decline in the Japanese yen

13m | Videos
The in-depth fact of ‘Calma Celebration’ in football

The in-depth fact of ‘Calma Celebration’ in football

13h | Videos
Vinicius or Rodri, who is winning the much desired Ballon D’or trophy

Vinicius or Rodri, who is winning the much desired Ballon D’or trophy

15h | Videos
Writ filed seeking directions to stop activities of 11 political parties including Awami League

Writ filed seeking directions to stop activities of 11 political parties including Awami League

16h | Videos