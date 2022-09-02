China securities regulator says will implement Sino-US audit deal

China

Reuters
02 September, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 02 September, 2022, 10:03 am

Related News

China securities regulator says will implement Sino-US audit deal

Reuters
02 September, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 02 September, 2022, 10:03 am
A Chinese national flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
A Chinese national flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

A senior Chinese securities regulator said on Friday that China will implement its audit agreement with the United States, and will strengthen communication with foreign institutional investors.

Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), also told a forum that the local watchdog will work with Hong Kong regulators to expand China-Hong Kong Stock Connect by making more stocks eligible under the cross-border scheme.

On 26 August, Beijing and Washington reached an audit deal to allow US regulators to vet accounting firms in China and Hong Kong. 

World+Biz

china / US

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Miguel Sapochnik. Photo: Collected

House of the Dragon showrunner departs season 2

32m | Splash
PHOTOS: COURTESY

The heavenly route to Thindawl Te peak

1h | Explorer
Syed Ahmed Shawki on the set of Karagar. Photo: Collected

Syed Ahmed Shawki: “We are not big shots yet, we need time”

1h | Splash
Fazlay Rabby has been pursuing his hobby of amateur radio for more than two decades now. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Bhuter Goli to International Space Station: Fazlay Rabby’s exciting radio world

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What do you need to know about making a bank deposit?

What do you need to know about making a bank deposit?

13h | Videos
In Brazil, the last member of an isolated indigenous tribe dies

In Brazil, the last member of an isolated indigenous tribe dies

17h | Videos
Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

22h | Videos
Photo: TBS

A slow death for Nitaiganj flour mills

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

5
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman