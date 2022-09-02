China securities regulator says will implement Sino-US audit deal

A Chinese national flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

A senior Chinese securities regulator said on Friday that China will implement its audit agreement with the United States, and will strengthen communication with foreign institutional investors.

Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), also told a forum that the local watchdog will work with Hong Kong regulators to expand China-Hong Kong Stock Connect by making more stocks eligible under the cross-border scheme.

On 26 August, Beijing and Washington reached an audit deal to allow US regulators to vet accounting firms in China and Hong Kong.