China says willing to communicate with US military but 'red lines' should be respected

China attaches great importance to Sino-US military relations and is willing to see China and the U.S. have military communications but "red lines" remain, a Chinese defense ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

If the US wishes to strengthen military communications, it should "respect China's interests and major concerns", Tan Kefei told a news conference on Thursday, according to the ministry's official social media account.