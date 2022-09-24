China says US sending 'very wrong, dangerous signals' on Taiwan

Reuters
24 September, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 24 September, 2022, 10:23 am

Flags of U.S. and China are seen in this illustration picture taken August 2, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
Flags of U.S. and China are seen in this illustration picture taken August 2, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

The United States is sending "very wrong, dangerous signals" on Taiwan, and the more rampant Taiwan independence activities are the less likely a peaceful settlement will be, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The United States is attempting to undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity over Taiwan, Wang told Blinken on Friday in New York, according to a read out from his ministry on Saturday.

 

