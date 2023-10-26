China says US has no right to get involved in problems between it and Philippines

China

Reuters
26 October, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2023, 02:01 pm

Related News

China says US has no right to get involved in problems between it and Philippines

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday at the White House that America's commitment to Philippines defense remains "iron-clad," after accusing China of acting "dangerously and unlawfully" in the South China Sea

Reuters
26 October, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2023, 02:01 pm
A Chinese navy ship is seen sailing in the South China Sea, October 4, 2023. REUTERS/Adrian Portugal/File Photo
A Chinese navy ship is seen sailing in the South China Sea, October 4, 2023. REUTERS/Adrian Portugal/File Photo

The United States does not have the right to get involved in problems between China and the Philippines, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday at a regular press briefing.

"The US is not party to the South China Sea issue, it has no right to get involved in a problem between China and the Philippines," said ministry spokesperson Mao Ning in addressing a question on the US saying it will defend the Philippines.

"The US promise of defending the Philippines must not hurt China's sovereignty and maritime interests in the South China Sea, and it also must not enable and encourage the illegal claims of the Philippines," Mao said.

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday at the White House that America's commitment to Philippines defense remains "iron-clad," after accusing China of acting "dangerously and unlawfully" in the South China Sea.

"Any attack on the Filipino aircraft, vessels, or armed forces will invoke ... our Mutual Defense Treaty with the Philippines," Biden said in remarks during a joint meeting with Australia's prime minister.

China and the Philippines recently have had several high-profile skirmishes in the South China Sea, most notably in disputed waters around the Second Thomas Shoal, part of the Spratly Islands.

Last Sunday, a Chinese vessel collided with a Philippine boat, with Manila condemning "in the strongest degree" the "dangerous blocking manoeuvres" of the vessel.

World+Biz / USA

China / USA / Philippines

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The grand inauguration of the event was kicked off by a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, with notable figures such as Mr. Wahid Malek, Abul Hasnat Belal, and Tanvir Shahriar Emon attending as chief guests. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Rancon Arcade Auto Fiesta: A new height for Chattogram's automotive scene

4h | Wheels
A demonstrator holds a sign, at a protest against ongoing bombing of Gaza, in London, October 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters

On Israel-Palestine, Western media and its people stand on different sides

8h | Panorama
Amira’s unique selling point is its innovative prints, and the brand introduces thematic collections with captivating prints. Photo: Amira

Embrace ethnic prints with style

13h | Mode
Representational illustration of a lamp post/Collected

Kerosene lamp posts of Thataribazar still standing with thousand memories

12h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

5h | TBS SPORTS
Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

1d | TBS SPORTS
We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

1d | TBS World
National Wage Policy is underway to ensure fair wages to workers

National Wage Policy is underway to ensure fair wages to workers

1d | TBS Economy