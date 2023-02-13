China says US balloons entered airspace 'more than 10 times' since 2022

The suspected Chinese spy balloon drifts to the ocean after being shot down off the coast in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, U.S. February 4, 2023. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Beijing said Monday that Washington had sent balloons into its airspace more than 10 times since January 2022, deepening a row between the two powers after an alleged Chinese surveillance craft was shot down over the United States.

"Since last year alone, US balloons have illegally flown above China more than 10 times without any approval from Chinese authorities," foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during a briefing, urging the US to "change its course and introspect itself rather than smear and accuse China".