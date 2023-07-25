China says 'strictly' implements UN resolutions

China

BSS/AFP
25 July, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 25 July, 2023, 10:26 am

Related News

China says 'strictly' implements UN resolutions

BSS/AFP
25 July, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 25 July, 2023, 10:26 am
FILE PHOTO: The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo/File Photo

China has insisted it "strictly" implements UN sanctions resolutions, after G7 nations, the European Union and three other countries urged Beijing to expel oil tankers from its waters that appeared to be taking fuel to North Korea.

A letter, addressed to Beijing's UN envoy Zhang Jun, raised concerns over the "continuing presence of multiple oil tankers" using Chinese waters to "facilitate their trade of sanctioned petroleum products to the DPRK", referring to North Korea by its official name.

Ambassadors from the G7 nations signed the letter, seen by AFP on Friday, as did envoys from the European Union, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

In response, Beijing said it was "strictly implementing UNSC resolutions and seriously fulfilling international obligations".

"China urges relevant parties to fully implement UNSC resolutions on the DPRK, especially provisions related to resuming dialogue, strengthening diplomatic efforts, and promoting political settlement," the spokesperson for its mission to the UN said in a tweet on Monday.

Asked about the letter at a regular briefing Monday, China's foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said: "When it comes to the implementation of the Security Council's resolutions, China has always earnestly fulfilled its international obligations."

The letter noted that the presence and movement of the tankers had been observed by the UN group of experts tasked with monitoring sanctions compliance by North Korea.

North Korea has been subject to UN sanctions since 2006 over its ballistic missile launches and nuclear programmes.

Additional sanctions in 2017 limited its crude oil imports.

The Security Council has been unable to reach a united position since then.

In May 2022, China and Russia vetoed a resolution imposing new sanctions on Pyongyang, and no Council resolution or statement has been adopted since then despite several ballistic missile tests by North Korea.

The United States regularly accuses Beijing and Moscow of shielding the North Korean regime and encouraging further launches by preventing a united response from the Council.

World+Biz

China / G7 / UN

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

These handlooms produce over eight lakh pieces of high-quality lungi every year, worth over Tk121 crore. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

The fine handloom lungi villages of Dhaka

1h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

If you never got sick from Covid, thank your genes

23h | Panorama
Mohammed Mizanur Rahman – the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC). Illustration: TBS

'Rohingyas fleeing camps in search of food and jobs'

23h | Panorama
Fatema Aktar Tania was appointed as a permanent model for the Department of Oriental Art in 2012. Currently, her daily wage is Tk475. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The muses in Charukala’s world of fine art

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Energy Division looks for additional loans to pay petroleum, gas, LNG dues

Energy Division looks for additional loans to pay petroleum, gas, LNG dues

15h | TBS Insight
Reasons behind Ukraine’s slow counteroffensive

Reasons behind Ukraine’s slow counteroffensive

14h | TBS World
Facekini': China's popular new tool to beat the heat

Facekini': China's popular new tool to beat the heat

17h | TBS World
"Bangladesh has to do a lot more to improve the investment atmosphere"- Danish Envoy

"Bangladesh has to do a lot more to improve the investment atmosphere"- Danish Envoy

17h | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price

4
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up