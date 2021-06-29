China says Japanese official calling Taiwan a 'country' is serious violation

China

Reuters
29 June, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 04:16 pm

China says Japanese official calling Taiwan a 'country' is serious violation

Japan's deputy defence minister on Monday warned of a growing threat posed by Chinese and Russian collaboration and said it was necessary to "wake up" to Beijing's pressure on Taiwan and protect the island "as a democratic country"

Photo: Bloomberg
China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the recent characterisation of Taiwan as a "country" by a senior Japanese official was erroneous and a serious violation.

Japan's deputy defence minister on Monday warned of a growing threat posed by Chinese and Russian collaboration and said it was necessary to "wake up" to Beijing's pressure on Taiwan and protect the island "as a democratic country".

