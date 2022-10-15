China says it reserves right to use force over Taiwan

China

Reuters
15 October, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2022, 05:28 pm

Related News

China says it reserves right to use force over Taiwan

Reuters
15 October, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2022, 05:28 pm
Spokesperson Sun Yeli speaks via video link at a news conference ahead of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, China October 15, 2022. REUTERS/Shubing Wang
Spokesperson Sun Yeli speaks via video link at a news conference ahead of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, China October 15, 2022. REUTERS/Shubing Wang

China reserves the right to use force over Taiwan as a last resort in compelling circumstances, though peaceful reunification is its first choice, a Communist Party spokesman said on Saturday.

Reunification of China and Taiwan meets the interests of all, including Taiwan compatriots, Sun Yeli told a news conference in Beijing.

President Xi Jinping is poised to win a third five-year term as general secretary of the ruling party, the most powerful job in the country, at the congress to be held in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing for a week starting on Sunday.

World+Biz

China-Taiwan tensions

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A female Barn Swallow. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Bevy of Barn Swallows: 'One swallow does not make a spring'

5h | Panorama
One of the branches of Utshob at Chef&#039;s Table Courtside. Photo:Courtesy

Famous regional dishes at Utshob offer authentic tastes of Bangladeshi cuisine

8h | Food
Photo: Eshadi Sharif

Le Méridien hosts Malaysian food festival

3h | Food
Louis Vuitton owner LVMH’s sales sheet proves that it still remains the best placed in the market among the luxury companies. Photo: Reuters

The rich are living in a different economic world

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Chunilal Rajbhog of Brahmanbaria, popular for 35 years

Chunilal Rajbhog of Brahmanbaria, popular for 35 years

1h | Videos
He spent over two decades collecting vintage car models

He spent over two decades collecting vintage car models

20h | Videos
Honest Center Chittagong, the restaurant where customers also get part of the profit

Honest Center Chittagong, the restaurant where customers also get part of the profit

1d | Videos
How to prevent obesity

How to prevent obesity

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

5
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back