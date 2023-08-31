China says countries should see its national map in 'objective' way
Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a press briefing when asked to comment on reports of some countries, including the Philippines, India and Malaysia, protesting the new map
China hopes relevant parties can see its 2023 edition of a standard national map in an "objective and rational" way, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.
