China says countries should see its national map in 'objective' way

China

Reuters
31 August, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 04:06 pm

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Snow-covered mountain range is seen from a passenger airplane in Ladakh region September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
FILE PHOTO: Snow-covered mountain range is seen from a passenger airplane in Ladakh region September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

China hopes relevant parties can see its 2023 edition of a standard national map in an "objective and rational" way, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a press briefing when asked to comment on reports of some countries, including the Philippines, India and Malaysia, protesting the new map.

