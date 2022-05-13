China says confidence in UN rights body hit by vote to investigate alleged Russian abuses in Ukraine

13 May, 2022
Zhao said during a Friday news briefing that China's objection was due to the UN failing to look at some countries that wage war, while choosing to target others

Overview of the Human Rights Council special session on the human rights situation in Ukraine, at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, May 12, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday that a decision by the UN Human Rights Council to set up an investigation into alleged human rights abuses by Russian troops had shaken members' trust in the body.

The UN Human Rights Council resolution to set up the investigation passed on Thursday by a strong majority, with 33 members voting in favour and two - China and Eritrea - against.

Zhao said during a Friday news briefing that China's objection was due to the UN failing to look at some countries that wage war, while choosing to target others.

