China says 76% of population have received complete doses of Covid-19 vaccines

Staff members wait outside booths where people receive a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a vaccination center, during a government-organized visit, in Beijing, China, April 15, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Staff members wait outside booths where people receive a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a vaccination center, during a government-organized visit, in Beijing, China, April 15, 2021. Photo: Reuters

China has given complete doses of Covid-19 vaccines to about 75.6% of its population as of Oct. 23, National Health Commission spokesperson Mi Feng said on Sunday.

Some 1.068 billion people have now been inoculated with the required dosages, out of a population of 1.412 billion, Mi told a news briefing.

The country administered 2.245 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines as of Saturday, official data showed.

China is giving booster shots to adults whose last dose was at least six months earlier, with priority groups including essential workers, older people and those with weaker immune systems. Data showed antibodies elicited by vaccines, including the most-used shots from Sinovac and Sinopharm, declined within months.

Wang Huaqing, chief expert for the immunization program at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said China would not keep giving people booster shots after booster shots.

"We hope that an ideal vaccine works well with the full doses of immunization," Wang told the briefing.

"Even if it needs to be strengthened later, the number of boosters is limited," Wang said. "We hope in the future there will be better vaccines and better vaccination procedures to achieve solid protection among the public."

