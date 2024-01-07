China to sanction 5 US manufacturers over arms sales to Taiwan

China

Reuters
07 January, 2024, 08:05 am
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 08:09 am

China to sanction 5 US manufacturers over arms sales to Taiwan

US arms sales to Taiwan are a frequent source of tension between Washington and Beijing

Reuters
07 January, 2024, 08:05 am
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 08:09 am
Trade visitors walk past an advertisement for BAE Systems at Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, Britain, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo
Trade visitors walk past an advertisement for BAE Systems at Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, Britain, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

China will sanction five US military manufacturers in response to the latest round of US arms sales to Taiwan, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Sunday.

US arms sales to Taiwan are a frequent source of tension between Washington and Beijing. China views democratically governed Taiwan as its territory, a claim Taiwan's government rejects.

The sanctions come ahead of Taiwan's 13 Jan presidential and parliamentary elections, which China has cast as a choice between war and peace.

The US State Department last month approved $300 million sale of equipment to help maintain Taiwan's tactical information systems.

The spokesperson said in a statement the recent arms sales "seriously undermine China's sovereignty and security interests, seriously jeopardise peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait".

The companies to be that will be sanctioned are BAE Systems Land and Armaments, Alliant Techsystems Operations, AeroVironment, Viasat and Data Link Solutions.

China will freeze the assets of these companies and ban people or organisations in China from engaging them, the spokesperson said.

The US embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

